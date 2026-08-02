Main Reasons for Trump's Retreat Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Al-Mayadeen's correspondent based in the United States reported that the shortage of U.S. air defense system missiles is a key factor in Trump's decision to postpone the attack on Iran and his renewed retreat against the country.

Al-Mayadeen's correspondent stated that this action came after efforts by J.D. Vance, Trump's Vice President, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to dissuade Trump.

Hours earlier, Donald Trump, the U.S. President, retreated once again from the alleged attack on Iran, claiming he had agreed to cancel the attack.

Trump's remarks came hours after Axios claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a phone conversation with the U.S. President, had expressed concern about Washington's plan to carry out new large-scale attacks on Iran.

Axios, citing a source familiar with the phone call, reported that bin Salman asked Trump to refrain from escalating tensions and to forgo extensive attacks on Iran.

This comes after Fox News yesterday, citing estimates from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, acknowledged that the U.S. inventory of THAAD interceptor missiles has fallen from 452 before the war to fewer than 278.

According to this report, the U.S. stockpile of Patriot interceptor missiles has also decreased from approximately 2,300 before the war to fewer than 827.

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