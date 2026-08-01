Two ISIS Terrorists Arrested in Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service announced on Friday the arrest of two terrorist elements in Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk provinces.

According to the official Iraqi News Agency, the organization stated in a statement that in cooperation and coordination with the "Iraqi National Intelligence Service" and the "Sulaymaniyah Counter-Terrorism Directorate," it succeeded in arresting one of the elements affiliated with the terrorist ISIS groups in Sulaymaniyah province.

The arrested individual had previously held various responsibilities in different areas and had carried out numerous terrorist attacks and assaults against citizens and security forces.

The statement continued, "In another operation, based on precise intelligence reports and field monitoring, the Counter-Terrorism Service forces succeeded in arresting another remnant of terrorist elements in Kirkuk province."

The forces of this organization, in cooperation with the National Intelligence Service, also carried out clearance and search operations in Kirkuk province, resulting in the destruction of five hideouts belonging to remnants of the defeated terrorist ISIS group.

Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service concluded by emphasizing, "The operations of this institution continue with determination in line with ongoing efforts to pursue the remnants of terrorist elements, strengthen security and stability in the country, and prevent any threat to the security of citizens."

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