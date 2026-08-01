Al Khalifa Regime Banned Shiite Friday Prayers for 95th Consecutive Week

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Al Khalifa regime continues to prevent Shiite Friday prayers in Bahrain, blocking this religious obligation for the 95th consecutive week.

According to reports, since Friday morning, Bahraini security forces, with a heavy deployment around the Al-Diraz area, have blocked the routes leading to the Imam Sadiq (a.s.) Mosque and prevented worshippers from entering the mosque. Military vehicles and armed forces were also stationed around the mosque to prevent the central Shiite Friday prayers.

This action continues as the organized crackdown campaign against Bahrain's Shiites persists. Dozens of scholars, Friday and congregation prayer leaders, and hundreds of Shiite citizens remain in detention due to their religious affiliation and, according to human rights activists, are facing the most severe violations of human rights. Many of these individuals are also being tried in courts that have been described as lacking fair trial standards.

At the same time, Shiite areas of Bahrain continue to face intense security conditions, widespread police presence, and intimidating measures.

The Bahraini regime halted the holding of Friday prayers at the Al-Diraz Mosque on October 4, 2024. This action came after the people of this area, by holding a commemoration ceremony for Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, chanted slogans in support of the axis of resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen, and called for an end to normalization of relations with the Zionist regime and the expulsion of its ambassador from Bahrain.

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