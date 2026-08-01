New Wave of Arrests of Palestine Supporters in London

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yesterday, London police arrested more than 70 people, including several Muslims, who had gathered outside Westminster Court in support of the Palestine Action group. Since the group's ban in July 2025, more than 3,000 people, many of them elderly, have been arrested by security forces.

The British government has designated this organization as terrorist. However, supporters of Palestine Action, rejecting the British accusations, emphasize that their actions are solely aimed at stopping the Israeli war machine and confronting genocide, and accuse the government of misusing anti-terrorism laws.

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