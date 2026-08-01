CBS: U.S. and Israel Prepare for Attack on Iran's Energy Facilities

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): CBS News, citing several American sources, reported that Washington and Tel Aviv are preparing one of their most severe attacks against targets related to Iran's energy sector; attacks that are likely to begin over the weekend.

According to this report, the plans under discussion include attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure, including power plants and oil refineries.

American sources have said that Washington officials have also discussed ending the operation before the reopening of financial markets on Monday, due to concerns about its potential economic consequences for the United States and the global economy, although no specific time has been set for the end of the operation.

CBS News reported that the Zionist regime has been informed of this plan and coordination between Washington and Tel Aviv has taken place, but Donald Trump, the U.S. President, has not yet issued the final order for the attacks.

This plan was also discussed at Trump's cabinet meeting at Camp David, and some White House political advisors have opposed carrying out this operation.

Trump told reporters during this meeting that the United States would attack with "great intensity" and that eventually Iran would reach the conclusion that it could no longer continue.

In response to a question about the possibility of returning to the path of diplomacy, he said that America's goal is "victory." The White House spokesman also claimed that the Trump administration would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons during his presidency.

Meanwhile, a Pentagon spokesman announced that the Department of Defense does not comment on potential targets before the President's final decision, but is ready to carry out Trump's orders at any time.

CBS also reported, citing a former U.S. military official, that targeting Iran's energy facilities could weaken the country's ability to support its military forces and manage public services.

The report also mentioned that American officials have examined the possibility of cutting off electricity in Tehran during the discussions, although no decision had been made in this regard at the time of publication.

CBS added that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, during his recent meeting with Trump, presented several options for continuing the war, one of which was attacking ground supply and transportation routes.

The network also recalled that Trump had previously threatened that in response to any attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States would target a bridge or a power plant in Iran.

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