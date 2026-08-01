Iraqi Scholar: Arbaeen Pilgrimage, Divine Project, Prelude to Reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad and a prominent professor at the Najaf Seminary, Ayatollah Sayyid Yassin al-Mousawi, in his Friday sermon in Baghdad, stated, "It is from the greatness of this country and our nation that God has placed love for Imam Hussain (a.s.) and Hussaini rituals in our character and existence, and in the depth of the public conscience of the Iraqi people, a deep bond has been formed between them and the Master of the Martyrs (a.s.); whether we interpret this depth from an emotional and spiritual perspective or from a principled and doctrinal one, its meaning is the same."

He added, "History has shown the Iraqi people, from the era after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.) until today, that they have responded to Imam Hussain (a.s.) as a divine and transformative project, and have strived for the realization of God's word on earth in political, cultural, military, security, and economic arenas."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad continued, "This project is Islam and Shiism itself; the same truth that we refer to with this expression: Islam is Muhammadan in existence and Hussaini in endurance."

Ayatollah al-Mousawi, referring to the efforts of rulers and tyrants throughout history to erase the Hussaini identity from the Iraqi people, stated that these efforts have ultimately always led to the downfall of those very systems and rulers.

He emphasized, "No one, in any era of history and with any power, can separate this belief and deep emotional and heartfelt bond from our character and existence."

Arbaeen Pilgrimage; A Divine Project for Preparing the Ground for the Appearance

Ayatollah Sayyid Yassin al-Mousawi, in another part of his remarks, addressed the Arbaeen pilgrimage and described it as "a divine project and a prelude to the appearance of our Master, the Imam of the Age (a.s.)."

He said, "The Arbaeen pilgrimage cannot be understood in small and simple concepts, as some ignorant individuals try to present it. This is a great phenomenon in which tens of millions of people from various countries of the world participate, and people from dozens of countries travel to Iraq to visit the grave of the Master of the Martyrs (a.s.)."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad, referring to the concern of the United States and the Zionist regime about the magnificent holding of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, stated, "Colonialism fears this pilgrimage; Americans fear it, and Israelis also fear it. Statements have been issued by them in global media, and they have even spent huge sums on media and cheap, false propaganda campaigns to create doubt about this pilgrimage and deter people from participating in it."

Efforts to Undermine Arbaeen

Ayatollah al-Mousawi also referred to the efforts of the United States and Saudi Arabia to undermine this year's Arbaeen pilgrimage, saying, "Pressure on Iraq and drawing the war to the south of this country, which today hosts tens of millions of Iraqi and non-Iraqi pilgrims, from Shiites and Sunnis to Muslims, Christians, and Sabians, is aimed at defeating and undermining this pilgrimage."

He called on the Iraqi people to adhere to this religious ritual and not allow the United States and the Zionist regime to interfere in it.

The Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad stated, "All of us, Iraqis, Iranians, and people of the Persian Gulf countries, must be united and vigilant against the conspiracies that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and some Gulf countries are designing to create division between us and the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Warning to Iraqi Officials About Following the United States

Ayatollah Sayyid Yassin al-Mousawi, addressing Iraqi leaders and officials, said, "Do not surrender to Trump's demands; I swear by God, he will not give you any of the promises he has made."

He added, "The Prime Minister of Iraq went to Trump and what happened, happened; nevertheless, he returned with hopes and intended to go to Saudi Arabia and make agreements with them, but Saudi Arabia ultimately welcomed him by killing our children, attacking our armed forces, and starting a war against us."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad concluded his sermon by emphasizing the necessity of unity and vigilance against conspiracies, and said, "Iraq needs a powerful armed force capable of protecting the country's sky and land."

He also warned about America's efforts to disarm the resistance groups and Hashd al-Shaabi forces, and emphasized that Washington continues to insist on implementing this plan.

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