New Details of the Joint U.S.-Saudi Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Headquarters in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Al-Hurra television network, citing security sources, reported that the early Wednesday morning attacks by the United States and Saudi Arabia on Hashd al-Shaabi headquarters were not unplanned, but had been previously scheduled, with roles divided between Riyadh and Washington.

According to Al-Sumaria, the report adds that attacks on Hashd al-Shaabi headquarters in southern Iraq were carried out by Saudi fighter jets, while attacks on Hashd al-Shaabi headquarters in eastern and northern Iraq were carried out by American aircraft.

The Al-Hurra report further states that this aligns with the narratives of Iraqi sources, who emphasize that Saudi and American fighter jets violated Iraqi airspace and carried out simultaneous attacks.

According to this report, the attacks were concentrated in various areas, including the Shaml al-Dir area in Basra, Al-Suwayrah in Wasit province, the Aoun district in Karbala, the Dibs district in Kirkuk, the Amerli district in Salah al-Din, Al-Hamdaniyah in the Nineveh Plain, the outskirts of Al-Mada'in south of Baghdad, and the Abu Muntazar al-Muhammadi camp (formerly known as Camp Ashraf) in Diyala province.

**************

End/ 345E