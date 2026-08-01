Ulyanov: U.S. Should Learn from Its Mistakes Regarding Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, wrote today on the social media platform X, "It is time to stop military attacks and return to the negotiating table. Lessons must be learned from recent strategic mistakes."

Trump, who had previously repeatedly claimed to have destroyed Iran's military capability, said in response to a question about the possibility of continued Iranian military response to U.S. aggressions, "They may become a little stronger now, but they will become weaker later."

Ulyanov had also recently, in response to the brief pause in U.S. military aggressions, called for a permanent end to these attacks and emphasized that there is no military solution to this issue.

**************

End/ 345E