Ambiguity in Implementing the Gaza Agreement; Success of Disarmament Plan Tied to U.S. Pressure on Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to reports, the draft agreement on the resistance's weapons in Gaza, along with some concessions, faces serious ambiguities in the implementation phase.

Analysts believe that the Zionist regime, which has not officially signed this agreement, may subsequently refuse to fulfill its commitments, particularly withdrawing from the Gaza Strip; therefore, the success of the agreement will largely depend on the extent of Washington's pressure on Tel Aviv.

The main disagreement between the United States, the mediators, and the Zionist regime is over the fate of the resistance's weapons. While Washington, Egypt, and Qatar support a plan to store weapons in warehouses under the supervision of an international force, Tel Aviv demands the complete removal of all weapons from Gaza and the total dissolution of Hamas as a political and military actor.

At the same time, the electoral atmosphere in the occupied territories has also limited the possibility of political concessions from Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

According to the draft provisions, the disarmament process will take between 200 and 350 days and will be implemented in several stages; from the handover of weapons by Hamas-affiliated police forces to new Palestinian police forces, to the collection of heavy weapons, destruction of tunnels and weapons production workshops, and finally the organization of light weapons.

In response, the resistance groups have emphasized that no action regarding weapons will be taken before the complete withdrawal of occupation forces, the deployment of an international force, and the start of activities of new administrative institutions in Gaza.

Meanwhile, reports have been published about Hamas's proposal for a 10 to 20-year ceasefire in exchange for the cessation of Zionist regime attacks and the gradual withdrawal of occupation forces.

However, the increasing statements of Zionist officials about encouraging migration from Gaza and expanding settlements, along with doubts among this regime's army commanders about the complete elimination of Hamas's capability, have left the prospect of implementing the agreement still fraught with ambiguity and serious challenges.

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