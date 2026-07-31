WSJ: New U.S. Airstrike Plan Against Iran Faces Serious Doubts

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, reported that Brad Cooper, the commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), has developed a plan for an aerial campaign against Iran that could last up to two weeks.

According to this report, the final decision on the implementation of this plan rests with Donald Trump, the U.S. President, and he can choose between carrying out this large-scale operation or conducting more limited attacks aimed at preserving the path of diplomacy.

According to the newspaper, the goal of Cooper's proposed plan is to go beyond limited strikes and reduce Iran's missile capability through intensified military operations.

However, critics in the U.S. Congress have warned that such an action could draw Washington into a costly and widespread war, with no clear prospect of victory. Cooper believes that weakening Iran's offensive capability would also reduce America's need to use defense systems and munitions.

In contrast, Wall Street Journal sources reported that Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has warned the White House about the long-term consequences of the military option and emphasized the risk of depleting interceptor missile stockpiles.

According to him, these reserves are also needed to protect U.S. bases and Washington's allies in other parts of the world, and should not be exhausted in a war of attrition.

The newspaper also reported on a meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and wrote that if the Trump administration decides to resume large-scale operations, there is a possibility of the Zionist regime's participation in these attacks.

However, the report emphasizes that some officials and experts, citing the experience of past attacks, believe that Iran, by recovering its operational capability, moving missile launch platforms from underground centers, changing combat tactics, and extensively using drones, has been able to continue its attacks; an issue that has cast doubt on the effectiveness of any new aerial operation.

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