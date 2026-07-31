Martyred Imam of Ummah Turned Iran into a Regional Superpower: Lebanese Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, the distinguished Ja'fari Mufti of Lebanon, in a meeting with a group of servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.), after welcoming the guests, said, "We are in difficult days when the enemy intends to destroy Shiites, especially those who possess Hussaini and Ashura thought, who stand against tyranny and do not accept humiliation under any circumstances. The arrogant powers know that Shiites do not fear the world's superpowers and do not bow to arrogant projects."

He further stated, "As you know, the enemy, by pressuring Arab countries, is pursuing the 'Abraham Accords' and portrays it as if it is a right, while it is fundamentally false. On the other hand, the Western capitalist system intends to destroy the true beliefs of Shiites. It is as if we live in a jungle where we are threatened and harmed from all sides by predators; for them, people do not matter, and they only consider the advancement of their own plans and actions important."

He continued, "Imam Khomeini (r.a.) years ago warned everyone about America's grand plan and fought against it, and then the martyred Imam continued this path consciously and wisely, sacrificing his life in this path. The martyred Imam, by creating a thought of self-sufficiency and disregard for the West and America, was able to turn Iran into a regional superpower. We do not want to say that Imam Khamenei was infallible, but we definitely say that he was the best religious-political figure who was able to outline and determine the priorities of Shiites."

In conclusion, he emphasized, "Just as the Commander of the Faithful, Ali ibn Abi Talib (a.s.), was removed from governance for 25 years but nevertheless did not abandon his duty, we too, according to our priorities and religious obligations, must take action regarding our duties, especially strengthening Shiites in all dimensions."

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