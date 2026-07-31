Zionists Targeted Islamic Ummah/ Many Arab Rulers Serving Israel: Ansarullah Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Al-Masirah, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah, said in a speech, "We express our sincerest condolences and sympathy to the dear Iraqi nation, its security institutions, its dear mujahideen, and the families of the martyrs following the cowardly and unjust American-Saudi aggression. We condemn and strongly denounce the unjust American-Saudi aggression, and we emphasize our full solidarity with the Iraqi nation and its dear mujahideen."

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah stated that the Zionists have targeted the Islamic Ummah at all levels in a soft war.

Warning about the project to create what is called "Greater Israel," he said, "The Zionists and their followers have targeted the Islamic Ummah, and the title of this phase in which the enemies have mobilized is 'changing the Middle East' and 'creating Greater Israel.'"

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah announced that the enemies of Islam are targeting humanity as part of their oppressive, evil, criminal, and brutal plans and conspiracies. "Our current era is one of the clearest eras in terms of loyalty to the enemies of Islam and Muslims, Jews and Christians, at the expense of losing religious values."

He stated that the enemies are moving in line with targeting Islam, Muslims, divine values, and divine teachings, and are trying to distort human nature. "The Zionists and their followers primarily target our Islamic Ummah, although their danger extends to all of humanity."

He said, "The enemies are moving in line with changing the Middle East and the Greater Israel project. The Zionists, in soft war and hard war, are targeting the Islamic Ummah at all levels. The Jewish-Zionist and American-Israeli currents are more engaged than ever in war with the Islamic Ummah, and this is more evident than ever in their aggression."

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah added, "The aggression of the enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran, or against Lebanon, Palestine, and all the nations of the Ummah, according to their priorities, seeks to remove obstacles from this region. The American-Zionist aggression against our region aims to eliminate what they consider an obstacle to the implementation of the Zionist plan."

He emphasized, "The responsibility of our entire Islamic Ummah in confronting Zionist aggression is clear and explicit in the Holy Quran. Human nature dictates it, and it is based on the calculation of interests. The American enemy is clearly a greedy and avaricious enemy that has come to our region from all corners of the earth to occupy, kill, plunder, confiscate the freedom of the Islamic Ummah, and control it."

He said, "The American enemy operates within the framework of the Zionist, colonial, and despotic plan, and its goal is to plunder resources and control the region. The Americans and Israelis are trying to control and dominate the Islamic Ummah and erase its Islamic identity."

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah emphasized, "In Palestine, the enemy's actions are increasing through crimes of killing, destruction, and displacement, in addition to the conspiracy against Al-Aqsa Mosque. There are dangerous signs and evidence that the Israeli enemy is preparing to indirectly destroy part of Al-Aqsa Mosque through excavations and very dangerous actions."

He added, "The enemy is trying to prevent the anger of the Islamic Ummah through misleading actions and justifications by governments and regimes to downplay the crimes of the Israeli enemy. The targeting and daily killing in the Gaza Strip continues, and the number of martyrs during the agreement period has exceeded 1,000, with over 3,000 wounded. The Israeli enemy is not committed to the agreement and blatantly violates it with aggression and complete criminality. The Israeli enemy continues its crimes, aggression, and various offenses against the Palestinian people."

He emphasized, "The brutality and Zionist aggression, by the Americans and Israelis, against our Islamic Ummah continues, and the Islamic Republic has been severely targeted. The Ummah must confront this brutality and Zionist aggression. The Ummah must act according to its principles, values, and ethics to gain God's support, help, victory, and backing. The regrettable point is that the course of many regimes and their influence over the people under their domination is moving in a deviant direction that serves the enemies of the nation."

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah said, "The Zionist plan is undoubtedly a danger to the entire Islamic Ummah, and no one is safe, and there is no exception, even for those who serve America. The Zionist plan makes no exception for those loyal to Zionism, Jews, America, and Israel."

He added, "The Zionists' view of those who pledge allegiance to them is a contemptuous one, because they are merely tools exploited by the enemies until they are no longer needed, and then they are eliminated. At the political and media level, the Zionists' view of those who pledge allegiance to them is a contemptuous, humiliating, and insulting one."

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah stated, "Trump himself says about the Saudis that they are a milking cow that they will milk until its udders dry up, and then they will slaughter it."

He said, "Obeying the enemies is apostasy, because it means obeying them, surrendering to them, and acting with them according to their evil conspiracies and plans. The Americans, Israelis, Jews, and Zionism's work is corruption on earth. The enemies do not act solely based on economic interests, nor do they operate within the political framework of international relations that respects other countries."

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