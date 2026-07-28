Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Warns Saudi Arabia of “Decisive Response” to Any Escalation

ABNA24 - The Islamic resistance of Iraq has warned the Saudi kingdom that any reckless action by Riyadh will be met with a decisive reply that forces them to regret their choices.

In a statement released on Monday, the resistance group rejected recent Saudi claims that Iraq is the source of attacks targeting some of the kingdom’s oil facilities.

These baseless allegations, the statement said, are nothing more than a transparent attempt by the Saudi regime to cover up its complete failure to respond to the highly effective operations carried out by Yemen’s resistance forces against the regime’s deeply buried infrastructure.

“We in the Islamic Resistance give a clear warning to the Saudi regime that any foolish action on their part will be confronted with a decisive response that will compel them to feel deep regret,” the statement declared.

The resistance further urged the Saudi authorities to abandon their habit of casting accusations in every direction and instead focus on the only responsible course of action available to them: ending the cruel and inhumane blockade imposed on the Yemeni people.

“Today more than at any other time, you need to lift the oppressive siege on the people of Yemen rather than throwing accusations left and right in a desperate bid to justify your own defeats,” the statement emphasized.

The message highlights the strong solidarity of Iraq’s Islamic Resistance with the Yemeni nation and its legitimate defensive struggle, while exposing the Saudi regime’s continued efforts to distract from its strategic setbacks on the battlefield.

On July 13, Saudi forces struck Yemen's Sana’a International Airport, violating a four-year-long ceasefire, and prompting the country's armed forces to resume retaliatory operations.

In the following days, the Yemeni forces targeted strategic sites in Saudi Arabia, including Abha International Airport, in a direct response to continued Saudi military aggression.

Last Monday, Ansarallah announced the start of a “siege for siege” policy, declaring a naval blockade against Saudi maritime traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The movement said the measure was intended to match the restrictions and military pressure imposed on Yemen, stressing that its operations would continue until attacks on the country came to an end.

Yemen’s military spokesman Yahya Saree also said on Saturday that the resistance group had targeted facilities belonging to Saudi state oil company Aramco in the cities of Jizan and Yanbu.



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