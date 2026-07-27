Over 5,400 Settlers Storm Al‑Aqsa During ‘Temple Destruction’ Anniversary Amid Rising Violations

ABNA24 - More than 5,411 Jewish settlers stormed the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque during the past week, according to Al-Quds sources, amid escalating incursions and violations targeting the Mosque.

The sources explained that most of the incursions were concentrated during the so-called anniversary of the alleged “destruction of the Temple,” which fell on last Thursday, noting that the settlers carried out provocations and Talmudic rituals, in addition to raising the Israeli flags in the eastern area of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli occupation forces imposed strict restrictions on the entry of worshipers into Al-Aqsa Mosque by harassing them, keeping them away from it, and scrutinizing their identities.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected daily, except on Fridays and Saturdays, to a series of incursions and violations carried out by settlers under the protection of the occupation police, as part of attempts to impose new Judaization realities and divide it temporally and spatially.



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