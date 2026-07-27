CJP Protest: APCR Assures Legal Help to Muslim Victim of Police Misconduct

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following allegations of police pressure and misconduct against a young Muslim volunteer at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) has offered all legal assistance to him and his family.

This came as an APCR team from its Ghaziabad unit visited the family of Mohammad Junaid, who was distributing food during the student-led protest at Jantar Mantar, in Masuri on Saturday.

The visit came a day after reports emerged alleging police misbehaviour with his family. During the visit, the team met his relatives and assured them of legal assistance and all possible support.

Relatives reported police pressure, home raids, and detentions affecting Junaid’s household and his married sister’s family.

The organisation said that on Saturday, Masuri SHO Harendra Malik held detailed discussions with Junaid’s father regarding the matter. APCR said its representatives warned that any unlawful action against the family would be strongly opposed and challenged in court.

“We have made it clear that if such action continues, it will be strongly resisted and the concerned officials will also be made parties in the legal proceedings,” APCR said in a statement.

The discussions were attended by APCR members Nadeem Akhtar, Advocate Mujeebur Rahman, Afsar Chaudhary, Mohsin Chaudhary, and Advocate Gulfaam Siddiqui.

APCR’s Meerut team said it also visited Junaid’s family to understand their concerns after the student movement.

According to the organisation, family members alleged that both Junaid’s household and his sister’s family had been facing police pressure and action following his participation in the protest.

The team assured the family that APCR would provide legal aid and stand by them in protecting their constitutional and legal rights.