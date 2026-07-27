General Secretary of Majlis Ulama-e-Hind Welcomes Education Minister's Resignation, Calls for Reforms

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, General Secretary of the Majlis Ulama-e-Hind, has welcomed the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as "a victory for students" and urging the government to introduce comprehensive reforms to improve transparency in the education system.

In a statement, Maulana Kalbe Jawad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to accept the minister's resignation was commendable, adding that the move should have been made much earlier.

He said students' demands for greater transparency and accountability in the education system were justified and called on the government to act swiftly to address their concerns.

Expressing concern over repeated examination paper leaks, the cleric said such incidents undermine students' hard work and jeopardise their futures. He urged the government to take strict legal action against those responsible for compromising the integrity of public examinations.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad also said the authorities should engage in meaningful dialogue with students instead of allowing the situation to escalate into protests and clashes. According to him, timely discussions could have prevented the unrest and the use of force against demonstrators.

He further criticised the police response to the protests, describing it as excessive and condemning the reported use of force against students. He said peaceful protest is a democratic right and that the students' demands deserved serious consideration.

The Majlis Ulama-e-Hind leader maintained that repeated paper leaks and the government's handling of the protests reflected shortcomings in the administration of the education system, reiterating his call for reforms to restore public confidence and protect students' interests.