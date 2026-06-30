Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind Mourns Passing of Maulana Salman Nadwi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The General Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind, Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Syed Salman Hussaini Nadwi, describing his death as a significant loss to the Muslim scholarly community.

In an official condolence statement issued on behalf of the organization, Maulana Kalbe Jawad paid tribute to the late scholar's lifelong contributions to Islamic education, intellectual discourse, and religious guidance. He noted that Maulana Salman Hussaini Nadwi devoted decades to promoting Islamic scholarship and was widely respected for his knowledge, writings, and efforts to foster unity among Muslims.

The statement highlighted the late scholar's role as an educator, author, and public intellectual whose work influenced students and scholars across South Asia and beyond. It also acknowledged his commitment to preserving Islamic values while engaging with contemporary challenges facing Muslim communities.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, students, and admirers of the late scholar, praying that Allah grants him forgiveness, elevates his rank in the Hereafter, and gives patience and strength to his loved ones during this difficult time.

The statement concluded by recognizing Maulana Syed Salman Hussaini Nadwi's enduring legacy, noting that his scholarly contributions and service to the Muslim Ummah will continue to inspire future generations.

"Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return." (Qur'an 2:156)