Representative of Supreme Leader in India Mourns Passing of Maulana Salman Husaini Nadwi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdulmajid Hakim Elahi, the Representative of the supreme leader of Iran in India, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of renowned Islamic scholar, Qur'anic exegete, and Muslim thinker Maulana Syed Salman Husaini Nadwi, describing his death as an irreparable intellectual and religious loss for the Muslim world.

In a statement, Hakim Elahi paid tribute to the late scholar's lifelong contributions to Islamic scholarship, religious education, and outreach, while extending his condolences to Nadwi's family, colleagues, students, and the wider scholarly community.

Quoting Qur'an 9:100 at the beginning of his message, Hakim Elahi said he was deeply saddened by the news of Nadwi's death, adding that his passing represented "a great intellectual and spiritual loss not only for India but for the entire Muslim Ummah."

He praised Nadwi's lifelong dedication to the service of the Qur'an and the Sunnah, the promotion of Islamic education, and the moral and intellectual development of generations of scholars and students. He also highlighted the late scholar's efforts to promote moderation, unity among Muslims, and dialogue within the Islamic community, describing his writings, lectures, and scholarly works as a lasting legacy for future generations.

Hakim Elahi further noted that Maulana Nadwi was among the few senior scholars who openly supported the Islamic Revolution in Iran. According to the statement, Nadwi regarded the movement led by Imam Ruhollah Khomeini as an important turning point in the awakening of the Muslim world and publicly expressed his admiration for the leadership of Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei. The statement added that Nadwi consistently advocated Islamic unity, the dignity of the Muslim community, resistance to what he viewed as global arrogance, and support for oppressed peoples, positions that, according to Hakim Elahi, distinguished him among independent Muslim scholars.

Describing the scholar's passing as an irreplaceable loss for Islamic seminaries, academic institutions, and the broader Muslim community, Hakim Elahi said Nadwi's intellectual legacy, published works, and generations of students would continue to inspire scholars and researchers.

He concluded by extending his condolences to Nadwi's family, fellow scholars, teachers, students, Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, India's religious and academic community, and particularly to his son, Maulvi Syed Yusuf Husaini Nadwi. He also prayed for the late scholar's forgiveness, elevated rank in the hereafter, and for patience and strength for his bereaved family.