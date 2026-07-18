Intellectual Seminar Held at Jamia Najaf Skardu in Memory of Imam Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The event brought together religious scholars, teachers, students and members of the institution to reflect on his life, leadership and intellectual legacy.

The programme opened with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by addresses from several scholars, including Hujjatul Islam Sheikh Nisar Amili, Hujjatul Islam Sheikh Yusuf Johari, Jamia Najaf Director Hujjatul Islam Sheikh Muhammad Ali Tauhidi and Deputy Director Sheikh Ahmad Ali Noori.

In his address, Sheikh Nisar Amili recalled his meetings with Ayatollah Khamenei and spoke about his scholarly and moral qualities.

He said educational institutions should continue organising academic and intellectual programmes that contribute to the character and ideological development of younger generations.

He also stressed the importance of combining knowledge with practical action, arguing that learning alone is insufficient unless it is translated into service and commitment.

Sheikh Amili described Imam Khamenei as a leader whose ideas on faith, perseverance and resistance had inspired many Muslims.

He urged students to value education and remain committed to what he described as the principles of truth, dignity and steadfastness.

Deputy Director Sheikh Ahmad Ali Noori shared his experience of attending the funeral and burial ceremonies in Mashhad.

He said the gathering reflected deep public emotion and participation, describing it as one of the most significant experiences of his life.

He also paid tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei's scholarly standing, saying his intellectual and religious contributions would continue to influence future generations.

During his remarks, Noori said the legacy of religious figures is preserved through their ideas and sacrifices.

He argued that lasting social and political change depends on commitment, perseverance and public awareness, and maintained that the memory of those regarded as martyrs continues to inspire future generations.

The event was organised by Jamia Najaf Skardu administrator Ali Noori and was attended by religious scholars, faculty members, students and other guests. A reception for participants was held after the programme.