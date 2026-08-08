Pakistan’s Defence Minister: Muslim Countries Should Unite in Response to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Asif said Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye all face security threats, including terrorism, and that the defence agreement among the three countries could provide a foundation for closer cooperation among Muslim states.

He stressed that the agreement should not remain an exclusive arrangement among the three countries, saying “the doors cannot be closed to other Muslim countries.” According to the defence minister, other countries should also have the opportunity to participate in the process.

Asif also said that, particularly in light of developments involving Israel, Muslim countries should stand together and that existing differences among them should not prevent greater cooperation.

The Pakistani defence minister described the agreement as a potential starting point for greater unity in the Muslim world, saying that differences among Muslim countries should also be addressed within such a framework.

Regarding the details of the defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, Asif said that whatever provisions it contains would eventually be made public.

Asif’s remarks suggest that Islamabad views the trilateral agreement not merely as a security arrangement among three countries, but potentially as a platform for establishing a broader framework of cooperation among Muslim-majority states.

Turning such an idea into a wider alliance, however, could face significant challenges, as Muslim countries hold differing positions on Israel, Iran, the United States and other regional issues, while deep political and strategic differences persist among many of them.

Nevertheless, the defence minister’s comments could signal an effort by Islamabad to use its new partnership with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye as a starting point for redefining security and political cooperation across the Muslim world.