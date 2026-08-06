UN: ISIS Remains Threat to Int’l Peace and Security

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The United Nations has warned that the terrorist organization ISIS continues to pose a serious threat to international peace and security.

Ogulgrin Nezaberdiyeva, the Director of the Office of the Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, presented the twenty-third report of the Secretary-General on the threat of ISIS to international peace and security during a briefing to the Security Council. She also emphasized the UN's efforts to support member states in countering this ongoing threat.

She emphasized that despite continued pressure from counter-terrorism operations, which have disrupted its senior leadership and reduced its ability to centrally manage operations, the organization remains resilient and adaptive.

She explained that ISIS continues to exploit fragile security environments and protracted armed conflicts, noting that the threat remains severe in parts of Africa, particularly in the Sahel region and the Lake Chad basin.

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