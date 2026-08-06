Control of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab Shifted Balance of Power in Favor of Resistance Axis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hossein Kanani Moghaddam, a political affairs expert, in an interview with ABNA correspondent, referring to developments in Yemen and their impact on regional and global equations, stated, "The miscalculation of Al Saud began when the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a brave action, broke the air blockade on Yemen and an Iranian plane landed at Sana'a Airport. After that, Saudi Arabia launched an extensive military operation against the Yemeni people, and this paved the way for a war whose consequences have now come back to haunt the Saudis themselves."

He added, "Today, Yemeni forces, without considering any red lines, are implementing the operation of 'blockade in response to blockade,' and Bab al-Mandab is no longer merely a maritime passage, but alongside the Strait of Hormuz, has become two blades of scissors that can create an energy crisis in the world. A significant portion of the world's energy transfer takes place through these two passages, and any disruption to them will have far-reaching effects on the global economy."

Kanani Moghaddam continued, "Statistics show that so far, dozens of Saudi oil tankers have either changed their course, been targeted in operations, or have taken refuge in other ports out of fear of attacks. The recent operations of Yemeni forces in the northern Red Sea also showed that even the Suez Canal has been affected, and this could become a winning card for Yemen in breaking the unjust blockade of more than 12 years."

Stating that the Yemenis have proven their deterrent power, he said, "Today, it has been proven that Yemeni forces have the capability to target ships, and this indicates their deterrent power against Saudi Arabia. The Saudis have also become severely vulnerable, as their oil exports face serious restrictions."

This political affairs expert added, "A portion of ships have been forced to take longer routes; a route that previously took about two weeks now takes more than 45 days. This significantly increases transportation costs and ultimately leads to rising oil prices and increased energy costs for consumers, especially in the United States."

Referring to the statements of some U.S. officials, he stated, "Even U.S. officials have acknowledged Iran's mastery and control over the world's strategic straits, and have considered this one of the advantages of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the axis of resistance."

Kanani Moghaddam further, referring to the indirect Iran-Oman negotiations, stated, "If the Americans do not interfere in this process, one can be optimistic about reaching an agreement on safe ship passage, but this has no connection with a possible agreement with the United States and is a separate file."

He emphasized, "The Americans are trying to register such an agreement in their own name and pretend that they have been able to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to reduce its economic impact on the energy market and financial markets, but the Islamic Republic of Iran will never cross its red lines."

This political affairs expert noted, "One of the most important deterrent tools of the Islamic Republic of Iran is its control and mastery over the Strait of Hormuz against U.S. military threats, and Iran will never relinquish this deterrent power."

He added, "Even if agreements are reached between Iran and regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, these agreements will not mean abandoning the Islamic Republic of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Whenever Iran's security is threatened militarily, the Islamic Republic will decide based on its national interests."

Kanani Moghaddam stated, "Any plan for monitoring or managing traffic in the Strait of Hormuz must be accompanied by the full preservation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's sovereignty, and this is Iran's red line. For the United States, this issue has become a bone in the throat, and that is why it is trying to change the situation in its favor through Omani mediation."

Referring to the U.S. military presence in the region, he said, "The Americans are rebuilding their logistical and military infrastructure after the damages they have suffered, but the Islamic Republic of Iran should not allow them the opportunity to rebuild this military capability, and any threatening military movement must be met with an appropriate response."

Regarding the economic consequences of recent developments for the United States, this political analyst said, "After the developments in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States is no longer the same America as before. Inflation, public dissatisfaction, opposition from elites, and even disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over warmongering policies all indicate a crisis taking shape within the United States."

He added, "Trump is now trapped in a web of his own making; he thinks he can control the crisis by escalating tensions, while escalation only makes the situation spiral out of control, and this could work against him in the midterm elections."

In another part of this interview, Kanani Moghaddam addressed developments in Gaza and said, "Whenever the U.S. President speaks of peace, the Zionist regime immediately intensifies its attacks on Gaza. This indicates a serious conflict between Trump's policies and Netanyahu's."

He stated, "Trump believes that peace is achieved through military power, but Netanyahu fundamentally does not believe in peace and sees the survival of his government in the continuation of war. For this reason, after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, the Zionist regime has pursued a path of ethnic cleansing and genocide in Gaza and continues this process."

This political affairs expert noted, "The widespread attacks of recent days and the discovery of the bodies of dozens of martyrs from under the rubble show the depth of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and indicate that the Zionist regime continues its policy of escalating crimes."

In conclusion, he said, "The Zionist regime is trying to eliminate all centers of threat to its security, but the reality is that the crisis in the West Bank, Gaza, and other resistance fronts continues, and the expansion of these crises will cause the United States to become more involved in the region to support the Zionist regime. For this reason, Washington will no longer be able to focus its attention solely on files such as Ukraine or other international priorities."

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