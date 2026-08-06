Lebanese Military Expert: Tunnel Warfare Has Changed the Equations of Modern Warfare

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Retired Major General Ali Abi Raad, in an interview referring to the increased attention of media aligned with the Zionist regime to the issue of Hezbollah's tunnels, stated that tunnels are not a new phenomenon and their use dates back centuries.

According to him, although in the past tunnels were mostly used for infiltrating enemy fortifications, with the advancement of engineering technologies, these structures have become one of the main pillars of military strategies in modern warfare.

Reviewing historical examples, he mentioned the siege of Port Arthur in the Russo-Japanese War, the battles of World War I and II, the "Cu Chi" tunnel network in the Vietnam War, as well as the experience of Gaza, and said that these networks have enabled the deployment of forces, transfer of equipment, establishment of command centers, ammunition depots, and execution of surprise operations, and in many cases, have seriously challenged the superiority of well-equipped armies.

This military expert also, referring to the experience of Gaza and Lebanon, considered tunnels one of the most important factors in enhancing the defensive capability of resistance forces, and added that these networks, in addition to protecting forces from airstrikes, allow for the secure movement of equipment, transfer of troops, maintaining communication between command centers, and executing sudden operations.

According to him, the complex design, appropriate depth, and multi-layered routes of tunnels have made many detection and destruction methods, including bunker-buster bombs, robotic equipment, reconnaissance systems, and engineering methods, unable to achieve their intended objectives.

Abi Raad concluded by emphasizing that tunnels remain one of the most effective tools of asymmetric warfare, and stated that the experience of resistance in Lebanon and Palestine has shown that this military capability still has the potential for development and cannot be eliminated solely by relying on air superiority or advanced technologies.

He also believes that underground warfare will remain one of the influential factors in the region's security and military equations.

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