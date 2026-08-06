Washington Post: Disagreements in Trump Administration Over War with Iran, Depletion of U.S. Weapons Stockpiles Intensified

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During a meeting held last week at the Camp David residence, Trump demanded that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth explain his provision of incorrect information regarding the severe depletion of ammunition stockpiles.

According to the Washington Post, Hegseth was one of the main proponents of the military option at the beginning of the war, and by promising a swift victory, had convinced Trump to initiate the operation. However, the erosion of weapons stockpiles and the increasing costs of the war have forced the U.S. administration to reconsider its military options.

The report also claims that the depletion of Tomahawk long-range missiles, Patriot and THAAD defense systems has been one of the most important factors in Trump's retreat from carrying out more extensive attacks against Iran in recent days.

According to the Washington Post's claim, in just the first month of the war, the U.S. Army consumed more than 850 Tomahawk missiles, more than 1,000 Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles, and more than 1,300 tactical ballistic missiles, significantly reducing the country's military stockpiles.

The Washington Post also reported, citing its sources, that ATACMS missile stockpiles have also reached very low levels; an issue that has created a new challenge for the Pentagon, coinciding with the continued U.S. need to send these weapons to Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, compensating for the shortage of some munitions may take up to two years, although programs to increase weapons production capacity in the United States have been initiated.

In response, the White House and the Department of Defense rejected this report. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt called the published material "inaccurate" and emphasized that Trump still has full confidence in his Secretary of Defense. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell also denied the existence of any internal disagreements or the provision of misleading information about the status of weapons stockpiles.

Nevertheless, the Washington Post claimed that the continuation of the war, its increasing costs, and the security complexities in the Strait of Hormuz have affected Trump's level of trust in his Secretary of Defense.

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