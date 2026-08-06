Unprecedented Wave of Migration to Ceuta, Melilla; Social Crisis or Political Message?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to reports, the widespread wave of migration to the occupied cities of Ceuta and Melilla, described as the largest instance of mass migration to the two regions in recent years, has been accompanied by human casualties and the disappearance of a number of migrants.

Many analysts and human rights institutions consider unemployment, poverty, the widening of social gaps, the decline of economic opportunities, and the loss of hope among the younger generation as the most important factors in the formation of this crisis, and believe that this event goes beyond illegal migration, reflecting deep social dissatisfaction.

Simultaneously, some media and international political circles have linked the timing of this event with the existing tensions between Morocco and Spain, and have raised the possibility of using the migration issue as a political leverage tool.

In contrast, far-right currents in Europe and America have also used this crisis as a pretext to advance anti-immigration views, while the lack of comprehensive explanations from official authorities has provided grounds for the spread of speculation.

Within Morocco, human rights institutions, including the Moroccan Association for Human Rights, have criticized the government for relying solely on security approaches, and have called for independent investigations into the dimensions of this incident, the determination of the fate of victims and missing persons, and the examination of the root causes of the crisis.

Political parties have also presented different views; some have emphasized the implementation of development programs for the northern and eastern regions of the country, while others have insisted on the necessity of maintaining border security and managing foreign relations.

In this regard, Mohamed al-Ghafri, a legal and political activist, criticizing the management of this crisis, emphasized that what happened in Ceuta and Melilla was not merely an attempt at migration, but a social, humanitarian, and political crisis requiring deep and comprehensive examination.

He called for independent parliamentary, judicial, and legal investigations to clarify the dimensions of this incident, and emphasized that addressing the roots of unemployment, poverty, and youth hopelessness should be a priority in public policymaking.

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