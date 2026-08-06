Continued Ceasefire Violations in Gaza; Israeli Army Attacks on Various Areas of Gaza Strip Continue

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Local sources announced that the Zionist regime's army forces targeted various areas in the south and center of the Gaza Strip, including the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis, with gunfire and shelling.

In these attacks, one Palestinian citizen was wounded, and shooting toward the tents of displaced persons continued in several locations. The eastern areas of Khan Younis also came under artillery fire, and simultaneously, illumination rounds were fired over these areas.

In Rafah province, Zionist regime army tanks opened fire toward the displaced persons' encampment in the Al-Mawasi area, and simultaneously, the regime's armored vehicles advanced beyond the so-called "yellow line."

In the central Gaza Strip, the north of Al-Bureij camp witnessed widespread gunfire and military movements, causing residents to remain in their homes and shelters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that in the latest developments, the bodies of two martyrs have been recovered from under the rubble, and two wounded individuals who had been previously injured have succumbed to their injuries.

One new wounded person has also been transferred to the hospital. The ministry added that a number of victims remain under the rubble or in inaccessible areas, and rescue teams are unable to reach them.

According to statistics from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, 1,254 Palestinians have been martyred and 4,121 wounded as a result of violations of this agreement. The total number of martyrs in the Gaza war since October 7, 2023, has reached 73,381, and the number of wounded has reached 174,231.

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