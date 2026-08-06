Ghanaian Children Became Healers of Minab's Wounds

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During the Arbaeen of Hussain (a.s.), with the participation of Iran's Cultural Attaché in Ghana, the Islamic University, and the Shia Youth Association of Ghana, a large gathering of children and teenagers in Accra held the Arbaeen march while commemorating the martyred children of Minab.

In this procession, students from various educational levels in the coastal city of Accra, carrying images of Iranian student martyrs and holding symbolic backpacks, kept alive the memory of the departed angels of the Shajareh Tayyibeh School.

This humanitarian and spontaneous movement expressed the solidarity of Ghanaian children with the grieving families and emphasized the necessity of confronting warmongering against nations.

Participants in this ceremony, chanting slogans in support of peace, justice, and human dignity, called for a decisive and responsible response from international institutions against human rights violators and the perpetrators of the Minab crime.

According to this announcement, teenage eulogy recitation, poetry reading with Ashura and resistance themes, children's chest-beating, and supplication were among other programs of the special Arbaeen march in Ghana.

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