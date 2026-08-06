"Arbaeen" and "Santiago" in Search of Meaning of Existence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The photo exhibition "Paths of the Soul," focusing on a comparison between the two great pilgrimage traditions, the Arbaeen walk and the Christian pilgrimage of St. James (Camino), was inaugurated by Iran's Cultural Attaché Office in Austria at the Iranian Wisdom House in Vienna.

The ceremony was held with the presence of a group of researchers, enthusiasts of interfaith and intercultural dialogue, representatives of scientific and cultural institutions, diplomats, and those interested in religious studies, and was met with a warm reception and active participation from the attendees.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Reza Gholami, Iran's Cultural Attaché in Austria and a professor of political philosophy, cultural, and civilizational studies, in his speech titled "Journey Toward the Divine Realm; A Path for Self-Reflection, Spirituality, and Dialogue," described walking pilgrimages as among the most valuable opportunities in human life for returning to oneself, self-reflection, and strengthening the relationship with God.

Stating that in such journeys, a person has the opportunity to step away from the rush and noise of daily life and reflect on the most fundamental questions of existence, he said, "Religious pilgrimages are not merely a change of place, but an inner journey to review the past, correct the future path, and rediscover the truth of human existence."

Gholami stated that true success is not limited to achieving power, wealth, or material success, and said, "A successful effort is one that makes a person more moral, kinder, more humble, more responsible, and more compassionate." He considered an ethical life as the path to divine proximity and added that walking pilgrimages are a practical exercise in virtues such as sacrifice, forgiveness, patience, empathy, and selfless service to others.

Iran's Cultural Attaché in Austria described the great Arbaeen walk as one of the most prominent manifestations of human solidarity and ethical life in the contemporary world, and referring to the annual presence of nearly twenty million pilgrims in this spiritual ceremony, said, "Voluntary service, generosity, empathy, and the hospitality of the Iraqi people toward millions of pilgrims are a rare example of the manifestation of moral and religious values that can inspire today's societies."

Referring to the pilgrimage route of St. James (Camino), he emphasized, "Although Arbaeen and Camino are historically, geographically, and religiously different, both call upon humanity to seek meaning, truth, God, and their true selves. Religious differences are not an obstacle to dialogue, but rather an opportunity for deeper mutual understanding and cooperation in building a more moral and spiritual world."

Gholami also emphasized the importance of holding such exhibitions in expanding dialogue between Islam and Christianity, and said, "The juxtaposition of images from two great pilgrimage traditions reminds us that a work of art can serve as a bridge between cultures and religions, providing the ground for mutual understanding."

He concluded by noting, "The true value of a pilgrimage lies in the transformation that occurs within a person, and if a person returns from this journey kinder, more moral, and more responsible, then that pilgrimage has achieved its true purpose."

St. James: A Path of Coexistence and Religious Peace

Subsequently, Peter Haider, an experienced guide of the St. James pilgrimage route (Camino) and author of the book "1,000 Kilometers Westward; On the Path of St. James to a New Self," spoke about the historical background, spiritual dimensions, and his personal experience of this pilgrimage route.

Referring to the fact that the roots of the Camino de Santiago date back to the pre-Christian era, he explained, "This route has undergone various transformations throughout history and later became one of the most important pilgrimage routes in Christianity."

Haider, with a critical view, also pointed to some historical periods in which the name of St. James was misused for political and military purposes, and emphasized that today this route has become a symbol of peace, tolerance, and coexistence among cultures and religions.

He noted, "The Camino is no longer merely a Christian pilgrimage, but people from different nationalities, cultures, and religions with various motivations participate in it. This route has become a school for learning tolerance, mutual respect, and understanding different ways of life, and has provided a valuable context for dialogue among people."

Haider also shared his personal experience, stating, "This journey began for him following a spiritual crisis and burnout, and walking the 800-kilometer Camino transformed his life."

He emphasized, "Long-distance walking, after a few days, frees the mind from the pressures of daily life and provides an opportunity for returning to oneself, deep reflection, and spiritual renewal. This experience reconnected him with spiritual and Christian values."

In another part of his remarks, while noting the increasing number of pilgrims and tourists on the St. James route, he warned about the diminishing spiritual dimensions due to the expansion of tourism, and emphasized the necessity of preserving the spiritual and cultural identity of this route.

Haider concluded by describing the joint exhibition of Arbaeen and St. James as a valuable initiative for strengthening interfaith dialogue, and stated that both traditions, despite their historical and religious differences, call upon humanity toward self-knowledge, truth, peace, and spiritual elevation.

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