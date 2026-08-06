Followers of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) School Never Surrender to Oppressors: Sheikh Zakzaky

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky delivered a speech at the concluding ceremony of the Arbaeen march held at the central stadium of Suleja, near Abuja.

At the beginning of his remarks, referring to the arrival of Arbaeen day, he stated, "Today marks forty days since the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.), his family, and his loyal companions in the event of Karbala."

The Arbaeen Pilgrimage; A Lasting Tradition in Islamic Culture

Sheikh Zakzaky, referring to the history of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, said, "This pilgrimage has been a lasting tradition among Muslims since the year 61 AH, from the time of Jabir ibn Abdullah al-Ansari, a companion of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.)."

He added, "After the event of Karbala, Jabir came to visit the grave of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and mourned beside his shrine, addressing him, even though he knew that Imam Hussain (a.s.) was outwardly unable to respond."

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, citing a narration from Jabir ibn Abdullah from the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h), said, "Whoever loves a people will be gathered with them, and whoever loves the deeds of a group will share in their actions."

Addressing those present, he said, "We love Hussain (a.s.), the family of Hussain (a.s.), and the companions of Hussain (a.s.), and we also love their deeds and their path, and we ask God to gather us among them."

Arbaeen; Among the Signs of a Believer

Sheikh Zakzaky, referring to the widespread holding of Arbaeen ceremonies in Karbala, emphasized the significance of this occasion, and citing the hadith of Imam Hassan Askari (a.s.), counted the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (a.s.) as one of the signs of a believer.

He stated, "The Arbaeen pilgrimage is not exclusive to those near Karbala, but this pilgrimage is performed both from near and far."

He also, referring to the expansion of Arbaeen ceremonies in various countries around the world, said, "Today, Arbaeen is commemorated in various parts of the East and West, and this is part of keeping alive the school and teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

The Name of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) Will Never Be Erased

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria further, referring to the sermon of Lady Zainab (a.s.) before Yazid, stated, "Lady Zainab (a.s.) made Yazid understand that he would never be able to erase the name and memory of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

He added, "Today, people around the world still keep alive the name and memory of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and condemn Yazid and the Yazidi current."

Sheikh Zakzaky further, referring to the position of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in distinguishing truth from falsehood, said, "God has made the AhlulBayt (a.s.) the criterion for recognizing the truth."

"Away with Humiliation"; The Path of Imam Hussain (a.s.)

Referring to Imam Hussain's (a.s.) stance against oppression and tyranny, he stated, "Imam Hussain (a.s.), between two paths—submission to oppressors and martyrdom—chose the path of martyrdom and said, 'Away with humiliation.'"

Sheikh Zakzaky emphasized, "The followers of Imam Hussain (a.s.) will never bow to oppressors."

He stated, "God has given us dignity and honored us; we are not willing to live under the rule of contemptible people."

The School of Imam Hussain (a.s.); The School of Steadfastness and Resistance

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, stating that the school of Imam Hussain (a.s.) offers many lessons for Muslims, said, "The Islamic Revolution of Iran also drew inspiration from this school 47 years ago."

Referring to the long-term sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, "These pressures did not weaken Iran, but rather paved the way for its progress and strengthening, and Iran was able to defend itself against its enemies; and this is a source of pride for Muslims."

Sheikh Zakzaky added, "This is the result of the school of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the culture of sacrifice; we prefer martyrdom over submission, and this is what Imam Hussain (a.s.) taught us."

The Followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) School Are Moving Toward Victory

He further, emphasizing God's promise to the followers of the path of truth, said, "Victory from God is with those who follow the path of Imam Hussain (a.s.), Imam Ali (a.s.), the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.), and Imam Mahdi (a.s.)."

Sheikh Zakzaky described Imam Mahdi (a.s.) as the leader of this movement, and stated, "Imam Mahdi (a.s.) will appear, and Islam will spread throughout the world, and the followers of this school will move from minority and weakness to majority and dignity."

Remembering the Martyrs of Arbaeen and Emphasizing the Continuation of Religious Activities

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria also honored the memory of the martyrs of the Arbaeen march who were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Kano route in the year 1435 AH, and said, "In that incident, 21 mourners and pilgrims were martyred."

Referring to the pressures and restrictions imposed on the followers of this movement, he emphasized, "Whether you shoot or not, we will not stop our religious activities."

"Soon You Will See All the People Alongside Us"

In the concluding part of his remarks, Sheikh Zakzaky criticized the authorities' neglect of the lives and welfare of the people, and said, "This situation will not continue forever."

Addressing the opponents and those who consider the followers of this movement few, he stated, "Do not think that because you see us few today, we will remain this way. We represent all the people of this country, and soon you will see that all the people will be with us."

He concluded by emphasizing, "God willing, this is God's promise that this religion will remain firm and steadfast; as if it is already established."

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky concluded by praying for the health and safe return of those present to their homes.

It is worth noting that the concluding ceremony of the Arbaeen march in Suleja began at 10 a.m. with a eulogy program performed by the "Union of Poets." After that, the "Harisawa" and "Intizar" groups presented a performance, and the "IM Production" group also performed a play about the event of Karbala before Sheikh Zakzaky's speech.

**************

End/ 345E