Lebanese Researcher: Those Who Not Awakened by 700-Ton Explosion in Southern Lebanon, Lost Their Sense of Humanity, Patriotism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At the 40th-day commemoration ceremony for the martyr Muhammad Baqir Samir Iskandar, held at the Imam Ali (a.s.) Hussainiya in the town of Hermel, Lebanon, with the presence of scholars, families of martyrs, and a group of people, Bilal al-Lakis, a political researcher, delivered a speech on behalf of Hezbollah, outlining the movement's positions on internal and regional developments.

Al-Lakis, stating that Hezbollah has pursued two approaches simultaneously over the past three years, said, "On the one hand, it has stood firm in the field against the United States and the Zionist regime, and on the other hand, it has tried to keep the internal atmosphere of Lebanon and the region away from tension, and to emphasize the unity of the Arab and Islamic ranks, despite some disappointments."

He added that the developments of the past three years have revealed many realities, and that any party that aligns with the American front will, from Hezbollah's perspective, be treated the same as America.

Al-Lakis also, referring to the "700-ton" explosion in southern Lebanon, said that those who have not changed their stance despite such events will no longer be awakened by any message or speech.

The Hezbollah political researcher concluded by emphasizing that those who have remained indifferent to these developments have, in his view, lost their sense of human compassion and national responsibility, and this issue has eliminated the possibility of convincing them through dialogue or political warnings.

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