Saudi Arabia Seeks to Contain Tensions with Iran, but Still Operates Within U.S. Demands Framework

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hussein Ibrahim, in an article titled "Saudi Arabia Restrains America's Rush; It Does Not Have the Capability to Wage War with Iran," wrote that the report published by Axios about Mohammed bin Salman's request to Donald Trump to refrain from escalating tensions with Iran indicates the continuation of Riyadh's approach in preferring a political solution and agreement with Tehran.

In his view, this indicates that Saudi Arabia, contrary to some analyses, is still not willing to enter into a direct and widespread confrontation with Iran.

This Lebanese analyst, referring to the role of various actors in U.S. decision-making, claimed that due to its economic and oil position, Saudi Arabia can influence some Washington decisions, but ultimately is considered the smaller partner of the United States and is compelled to implement this country's demands in many cases.

He also claimed that planning for any possible attack on Iran has involved the role of the Zionist regime, and that an attack on Iran's energy infrastructure could have been met with Tehran's reciprocal response against the energy facilities of the Persian Gulf countries.

Ibrahim further wrote that although Saudi Arabia may participate in issues such as the continuation of the blockade on Yemen, the formation of a naval coalition, or cooperation with some U.S. military actions, it cannot tolerate a full-scale and uncontrolled war with Iran; because such a war could cause heavy damage to the security and economy of the Persian Gulf region.

In conclusion, he criticized Saudi Arabia's policy toward Yemen and claimed that the continuation of the blockade on this country is more a result of following U.S. policies than serving Riyadh's interests.

The author emphasized that Saudi Arabia needs greater independence in regional decision-making to secure its long-term interests, and instead of playing the role of a tool in Washington's policies, it should adopt an approach based on its own national interests.

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