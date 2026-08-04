Iraqi Author: Riyadh Acted on Baseless Pretext Within Framework of Washington's Policies

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Adel al-Jubouri, an Iraqi writer and analyst, in an article titled "Saudi Attacks on Iraq; Between Weak Justifications and Dependence on Washington," wrote that according to the results of official Iraqi government investigations, no attack from Iraqi territory has been carried out against Saudi Arabia, and Riyadh's claims in this regard are without evidence or documentation.

According to him, Iraq's National Security Council and the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces have also announced that there is no evidence of attacks being launched from Iraqi territory toward Saudi Arabia. Al-Jubouri also recalled that Iraqi resistance groups have denied any role in these attacks, and Yemen's Ansarullah movement has claimed responsibility for the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

This Iraqi author, raising the question of why Saudi Arabia has escalated tensions with Iraq at this time, claimed that the attacks on Hashd al-Shaabi positions were carried out with U.S. decision-making and planning by its Central Command (CENTCOM), and that Saudi Arabia merely played a role in executing this operation.

In his view, Washington is seeking to weaken Hashd al-Shaabi and compensate for its failures in confronting Iran, and Riyadh, due to its political and military dependence, has acted within this framework.

Al-Jubouri also argued that even if it is assumed that Saudi Arabia was the target of attacks by Iraqi groups, it would have been logical to use political and diplomatic channels to resolve differences before resorting to military action, especially since Baghdad-Riyadh relations have been improving in recent years and the Iraqi Prime Minister was also scheduled to make an official visit to Saudi Arabia. He considered the widespread reaction of the Iraqi government and public opinion to these attacks as a sign of the incorrectness of Riyadh's calculations.

This analyst concluded by emphasizing that the recent attacks will negatively affect Iraq-Saudi relations, and that Riyadh, if it wishes to maintain constructive relations with Baghdad, must accept responsibility for its actions, officially apologize, compensate for the damages, and refrain from repeating such actions.

Al-Jubouri also claimed that past experience has shown that Saudi Arabia has acted in many regional files under the influence of U.S. policies, and the continuation of this approach will be detrimental to its own interests.

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