Tel Aviv University Study: Long-Term Emigration from Israel Reached Its Peak in Recent Years

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a study conducted by Tel Aviv University and based on data from Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, during the years 2023 to 2025, a total of 268,509 residents of Israel left the territory for a period of at least three months; a figure that researchers say is the highest in recent years.

Furthermore, in 2025 alone, approximately 90,000 people left Israel for three months or more, far exceeding the average recorded over the past decade.

Although the researchers have emphasized that the current level of these migrations does not yet constitute an immediate threat to Israel's economy, they have warned that the continuation of this trend in the long term could have significant consequences for the economy, healthcare system, and technology and knowledge-based sectors.

Itai Ater, a professor at Tel Aviv University and the lead researcher of this study, announced that even in 2025, the number of people leaving Israel for extended periods remains at a concerning level.

He added that if this trend continues and no change occurs, it could challenge Israel's security and economic capability in the future.

The researchers also warned about the increase in the emigration of specialized personnel, announcing that the studies indicate a significant growth in the departure of doctors, PhD holders, engineers, academics, and high-income individuals; an issue that, in their view, if continued, could negatively affect Israel's scientific, medical, and economic capacity.

**************

End/ 345E