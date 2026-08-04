Hezbollah Secretary-General: Iran Emerged Victorious from Field/ Only Option for Israel: Full Withdrawal from Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, at the Arbaeen commemoration ceremony of Imam Hussain (a.s.) in Baalbek, described the Ashura movement as an eternal school for supporting the truth and fulfilling divine duty, and said that Ashura is not merely a historical event, but the continuation of the path of dignity, honor, and resistance against oppression.

Referring to the position of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his loyal companions, including Hazrat Abul Fadl al-Abbas (a.s.), Hazrat Ali Akbar (a.s.), and Habib ibn Mazahir, he considered the role of Hazrat Zainab (a.s.) in keeping alive the message of Ashura and continuing the mission of Islam as decisive, and emphasized that all those present in Karbala, through their sacrifice and selflessness, became models for fulfilling religious duty and defending the truth.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, stating that the Arbaeen ceremony symbolizes the renewal of allegiance with Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.), said, "The processions and mourning rituals are a manifestation of love, loyalty, Wilayat, and the renewal of the covenant with the Hussayni school." He added that weeping for Imam Hussain (a.s.) is not merely grief for the past, but a symbol of resolve to build a future based on dignity, justice, and human dignity.

Sheikh Qassem, citing the words of Imam Hussain (a.s.) that "I see death only as happiness and life with oppressors only as suffering," emphasized that these teachings continue to inspire the free people of the world in confronting oppression and arrogance. He also stated that the Karbala movement kept Islam alive, and this path will continue until the appearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.).

He further, praising the millions of Arbaeen pilgrims in Karbala, considered their widespread presence as a sign of true loyalty to Imam Hussain (a.s.), and expressed gratitude to the people of Beqaa, Baalbek, and Hermel for their participation in the Arbaeen ceremonies and the renewal of allegiance with Hussayni ideals.

Emphasis on the Continuation of Resistance and the Necessity of Full Israeli Withdrawal

In another part of his remarks, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, referring to regional developments, claimed that Lebanon, Iran, Gaza, and Yemen have been targeted by a "joint U.S.-Zionist regime aggression"; an aggression that, according to him, was aimed at weakening the axis of resistance and consolidating the Zionist regime's domination.

Referring to the September 2024 war against Lebanon, he said the main goal of these attacks was to eliminate the resistance through the assassination of commanders and the destruction of its capabilities, but this goal was not achieved. Sheikh Qassem also claimed that the cessation of this war was achieved following an understanding between Iran and the United States, with Iran's condition being the cessation of aggression against Lebanon.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, criticizing the process of direct negotiations with the Zionist regime, considered these negotiations as having no achievements for Lebanon, and said, "Experience has shown that these negotiations have only led to Lebanon making concessions and have brought no gains for this country."

Emphasizing that Hezbollah still considers the path of implementing the ceasefire memorandum as the solution for achieving the withdrawal of Israeli forces, he stated, "The only option for the enemy is full withdrawal from Lebanon, and it will have no possibility of consolidating its presence on Lebanese soil, neither today nor in the future."

Criticism of the Lebanese Government's Performance

Sheikh Qassem also criticized the performance of Lebanese officials and called for prioritizing the preservation of national sovereignty, strengthening the army, compelling the Zionist regime to fully withdraw, developing a clear timeline for the reconstruction of war-torn areas, rebuilding the Port of Beirut, and completing the investigation related to the port explosion.

He condemned the continued attacks of the Zionist regime on southern Lebanon and the widespread destruction of infrastructure, and called on the Lebanese government to adopt a firm stance against the United States and Israel and to refrain from continuing what he called "free concessions."

Iran Emerged Victorious and Resilient from the Crisis

In another part of his remarks, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah described Iran as the victor of recent regional developments, and said that the Islamic Republic has been able to maintain its authority and resilience despite pressures and threats, and that the United States has not achieved its desired objectives.

Referring to the selection of Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei, he also stated that this leadership will pave the way for further successes and victories, and added that the solidarity between Iran and the resistance movement will benefit the future of the region.

Emphasis on Lebanon's Internal Unity

Sheikh Naim Qassem concluded his remarks by emphasizing the importance of preserving national unity in Lebanon, and described the relationship between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement as "solid and an impenetrable shield against the enemy."

Stating that a large part of the Lebanese nation supports the resistance, national sovereignty, the army, and the liberation of occupied territories, he said internal unity is the most important factor for Lebanon's victory against external threats.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah also expressed gratitude to the people of southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut for their resistance and steadfastness during the war, and expressing sympathy with the affected families, emphasized that Hezbollah will continue to stand by them and will continue the process of support and reconstruction.

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