Yemen Blocks Eight Saudi Oil Tankers in Bab el‑Mandeb Under ‘Siege for Siege’ Strategy

ABNA24 - Yemen’s armed forces have prevented the passage of eight Saudi oil tankers through the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait in line with implementation of Sana’a’s “siege for siege” equation that seeks to retaliate against Riyadh’s blockade on the impoverished Arab Peninsula nation.

“In line with the ‘siege for siege’ equation and as a result of our armed forces tightening the naval blockade on Saudi enemy oil tankers, 8 Saudi oil tankers were forced to change course towards the Strait of Good Hope,” the servicemen’s spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said in a statement on Friday.

Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies imposed the blockade on Yemen as part of a full-scale military campaign launched on March 26, 2015, with military, political, and logistical backing from the United States and other Western countries.

The war went on to result in the deaths of tens of thousands of Yemenis, but failed to achieve its stated objective of restoring Yemen’s former Riyadh-backed regime to power.

The former regime had fled the country amid political uncertainty, after which Ansarullah, Yemen’s popular resistance movement, assumed responsibility for administering state affairs.

On July 20, Yemen announced a naval siege against Saudi Arabia with immediate effect with the aim of forcing the kingdom to lift the blockade.

Recently, Saudi warplanes attacked Yemen’s lifeline port city of al-Hudaydah, prompting the armed forces to name “escalation for escalation” as the title of the next phase of their confrontation with the kingdom.



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