Continued Ceasefire Violations in Gaza; 23 Palestinians Martyred in New Israeli Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist regime's army continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip for the 298th consecutive day, carrying out airstrikes and artillery shelling on various areas of the strip, martyring 23 Palestinians and wounding dozens more over the past 24 hours.

In Gaza City, four Palestinians were martyred in an airstrike on a vehicle near the Sharia Court. In another attack on Al-Thawra Street in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, three Palestinians were martyred and six others wounded.

In the central Gaza Strip, two Palestinian brothers were killed in an attack on their vehicle at the entrance to Deir al-Balah. In northern Gaza, Muhammad Hani Hussein was martyred in an attack near the "Al-Yemen Al-Saeed" Hospital in the Jabalia camp; he joined the family of martyrs after his father and three brothers had previously been martyred in Zionist regime attacks.

Medical sources also reported the martyrdom of two other Palestinians due to the severity of injuries from previous attacks. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement on October 11, 2025, due to repeated violations of this agreement by the Zionist regime, 1,230 people have been martyred and 4,076 wounded. Additionally, the bodies of 804 martyrs have been discovered and transferred from various areas of Gaza.

Gaza's Health Ministry announced that with the new martyrs, the number of war victims in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has reached 73,356 martyrs and 174,185 wounded.

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