Ayatollah Ramazani: The Hussaini School Does Not Belong Only to Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, at a specialized session on "Imam Hussain (a.s.) from the Perspective of Religions and Denominations" held on the sidelines of the great Arbaeen event, emphasizing the universal nature of the Hussayni school, described Imam Hussain (a.s.) as the "saving prescription for humanity" and his movement as being in accordance with human reason and nature. In this ceremony, which also included the unveiling of the book "Hussain and the Struggle for Justice" and the presence of international thinkers, he elaborated on the profound dimensions of jihad, resistance, and the connection between divine majesty and beauty in the Ashura movement.

Ayatollah Ramazani stated that the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly has organized numerous cultural and elite sessions during the Arbaeen days, emphasizing that these meetings are held with the aim of benefiting from the qualitative and intellectual capacities of the world's elite.

Praising the studies of Ashura researchers such as Professor Chris Hewer, a prominent Christian thinker, he emphasized that Imam Hussain (a.s.) does not belong only to Shiites or Muslims, but is a model for all of humanity and all monotheists of the world. According to him, if human society today seeks liberation from any form of oppression, it must hold fast to the saving prescription of Imam Hussain (a.s.), which is the "lamp of guidance."

Imam Hussain (a.s.); A Natural and Trans-Religious Model for Justice-Seeking

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly further described the movement of Imam Hussain (a.s.) as based on nature and rationality, adding that the religion of Islam, in all its dimensions of beliefs, ethics, and rulings, is a natural matter. Referring to the position of "model" in the Holy Quran, he noted that Imam Hussain (a.s.) taught humanity the lesson of responsibility through his sacrifice, and turned the victory of blood over the sword into a definitive truth in history.

Ayatollah Ramazani emphasized that the view of Imam Hussain (a.s.) should not be limited merely to a historical figure, but that he is a mythical figure for truth-seeking and sacrifice on the path of the victory of truth.

Explaining the Sanctity of Jihad and Critiquing Western Approaches

In a part of his remarks, Ayatollah Ramazani addressed the issue of jihad and, criticizing the violent portrayal of jihad in the West, stated that jihad in Islam is a sacred matter and falls under "mercy." Citing a thought-provoking statistic, he stated that approximately 400 verses in the Holy Quran are dedicated to jihad and resistance, an emphasis not found on any other ruling, including prayer and fasting. He described jihad as a natural and rational response to oppression and emphasized that the Quran has given permission to those who have been wronged to retaliate and resist, to emerge from the domination of oppressors.

The Manifestation of Divine Majesty and Beauty in the Hussayni School and Its Continuation

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly further elaborated on the mystical dimensions of the Ashura movement and described Imam Hussain (a.s.) as the embodiment of divine "majesty" and "beauty." He noted that Imam Hussain (a.s.) through his martyrdom revived both the splendor and awe of religion (majesty) and its beauty and compassion (beauty). Ayatollah Ramazani concluded by referring to contemporary leaders who have taken inspiration from this school, stating that Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the martyred Imam Ayatollah Khamenei, as products of the Hussayni school, have stood against the arrogant and have not remained silent about the great crimes occurring in the world.

He also called on researchers to write about the other dimensions of Imam Hussain's (a.s.) personality and introduce them to the world.

**************

End/ 345