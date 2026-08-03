Zionist Media: Concern Over the Weakening of U.S. and Israeli Deterrence Against Iran Has Increased

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yossi Yehoshua, a military affairs analyst for the Zionist network i24 News, announced that officials of the Zionist regime's security and military institutions have expressed dissatisfaction and frustration over Donald Trump's decision to cancel the large-scale attack that was scheduled to take place late last week.

He added that there is concern in Tel Aviv's security circles that the recent behavior of the U.S. President, in addition to weakening Washington's deterrence, will also lead to a reduction in the Zionist regime's deterrence power against Iran.

According to Yehoshua, security officials of the Zionist regime have realized that Trump has been unwilling to directly involve Israel in any possible attack; nevertheless, Tel Aviv has increased its state of alert, as it anticipates that Iran might launch a surprise attack.

He noted that during this period, Zionist regime officials have consulted on two options: carrying out a preemptive attack against Iran, or waiting for U.S. action and joining it in the event of conflict.

This Zionist analyst claimed that assessments in Tel Aviv indicate that Iran is trying to draw the United States into a new confrontation, while the prevailing view in the Zionist regime is that Trump will ultimately carry out his threats against Tehran. According to him, every day that passes without conflict increases Iran's confidence.

Yehoshua also, referring to some regional diplomatic movements, said that according to a Wall Street Journal report, not all Persian Gulf countries support de-escalation with Iran, and some of them, including the UAE, have recently called on the U.S. President to adopt a tougher stance against the Islamic Republic.

He added that diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire and de-escalation continue, and mediators have made progress on the plan related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, Qatar has presented a new proposal to Iran for reopening this waterway, and the positive response of Iranian diplomats has increased hopes for a political solution.

This analyst concluded by claiming that hours before Trump's announcement, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a phone call with the U.S. President, called for dialogue to reduce tensions in the region and requested an explanation about Washington's strategy toward Iran and the planned attacks.

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