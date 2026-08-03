Reevaluation of the Zionist Regime's Security Doctrine After the War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At the 22nd Herzliya Conference, centered on "National Security and National Resilience," a number of officials and security experts of the Zionist regime emphasized that although military attacks inflicted damage on some of Iran's infrastructure, they failed to achieve strategic objectives, including the complete cessation of the nuclear program or the reduction of the Islamic Republic's missile and drone capabilities.

Accordingly, the recent war was assessed as strategically unsuccessful, and emphasis was placed on continuing the confrontation with Iran in a new format.

Participants also spoke of the erosion of the traditional pillars of this regime's security doctrine, including deterrence, early warning, and military decisiveness, and called for a move toward a strategy of "continuous prevention" and preparation for a multi-front war.

Alongside external threats, internal crises, including social divisions, the challenge of Haredi military service, and declining social cohesion, were also addressed as factors affecting the national security of the Zionist regime.

In another part of the conference discussions, the necessity of redefining security relations with the United States and developing regional coalitions was emphasized.

Speakers believed that recent developments have shown that relying solely on military superiority and Washington's support is insufficient to achieve security objectives, and that the Zionist regime is compelled to rewrite its security doctrine in line with the new realities of the region and the consequences of the recent war with Iran.

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