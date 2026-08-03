Pakistani Cleric Complains About Restrictions on Arbaeen Mourning in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Vice President of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, stated at a press conference at the party's provincial secretariat in Karachi, "With the approach of Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (a.s.), efforts are underway in the interior regions of Sindh province by banned groups and mischievous elements to disrupt the security atmosphere and public peace."

He emphasized, "Mourning for Imam Hussain (a.s.) is our legal, religious, and ritual right, and we will not tolerate any obstacles in the path of holding these ceremonies."

Rizvi called on officials to act immediately with sensitivity to these issues and to deal seriously with all banned and extremist elements active in the interior regions of Sindh.

He added, "God willing, this year's Arbaeen ceremony of Imam Hussain (a.s.) will be held more magnificently and with greater public participation, and in Karachi, millions of mourners will participate in the central Arbaeen procession and mourning gatherings."

The Vice President of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen also called on the provincial government and city administration to complete all security measures and urban services related to the main Arbaeen procession before the arrival of Arbaeen, to provide the necessary facilities for the mourners.

Referring to the restrictions imposed in Punjab against mourning for the Master of the Martyrs (a.s.), he said, "These restrictions are unacceptable, and unnecessary obstacles in holding mourning gatherings and processions must be removed."

Rizvi called for the immediate release of detained mourners and said, "The 'Fourth Schedule' law, which was designed to deal with anti-state elements, is now being used to harass mourners."

He added, "Individuals detained under this notorious law should be released with respect, and the requirement of obtaining surety bonds for holding mourning gatherings, the obligation to provide financial commitments, and threats of house arrest must be stopped."

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