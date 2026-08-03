American Media Revealed U.S. Army Casualties in War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The American outlet "The War Horse," in a new report, released new details about the extent of U.S. Army casualties during the war with Iran, reporting 653 wounded cases among the country's military forces.

According to this report, among the wounded, 64 are senior U.S. Army officers, indicating damage to commanders and high-ranking military personnel during the hostilities.

The report adds that the wounded are distributed across various branches of the U.S. armed forces, with 64 from the Navy, 51 from the Air Force, and 19 from the Marine Corps wounded in this war.

According to The War Horse, at least 170 American military personnel have suffered head injuries since the beginning of the war; a statistic that, according to the outlet, indicates the severity of attacks on U.S. positions and forces.

This American media outlet also described the attack on Al-Shaibah Port as the deadliest event for the U.S. Army during this war, and wrote that in this attack, six American soldiers were killed; a figure that represents the highest number of U.S. casualties in a single attack during this confrontation.

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