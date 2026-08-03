Palestinian Analyst: Attack on Damietta Gas Facilities, Part of Scenario to Draw Regional Countries into Confrontation with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ihab Zaki, a Palestinian writer and analyst, in an article referring to the history of covert operations by the Zionist regime, including the attack on the USS Liberty in 1967 and the so-called "Lavon Affair" in the 1950s, claimed that this regime does not shy away from carrying out covert operations and attributing responsibility to others to achieve its strategic objectives.

Citing this history, he raised the possibility of Tel Aviv's role in the attack on Egypt's Damietta gas facilities and called for the dimensions of this incident to be clarified.

Zaki further, referring to recent regional developments, claimed that the United States and the Zionist regime, after failing to achieve their objectives in confronting Iran, have reached a strategic deadlock.

In his view, the failure to achieve military objectives, the inability to ensure the security of allies, and the failure to manage the consequences of the crisis have made the option of drawing new actors into the conflict more attractive than ever.

This Palestinian analyst, referring to some Zionist officials' positions on what they call a "Sunni coalition," claimed that efforts to accuse Iran in incidents such as the attack on Damietta may be aimed at shifting public opinion and preparing the ground for the participation of some regional countries, including Egypt, in confrontation with Tehran.

He emphasized that the repetition of such incidents may gradually influence the atmosphere of public opinion.

Zaki concluded by noting that preventing the spread of tension in the region requires clarifying the truth about such incidents and avoiding hasty attribution of responsibility to various parties.

He claimed that the Zionist regime has a history of employing so-called "false flag" operations and, from a political and economic perspective, benefits most from expanding the scope of crises and drawing new actors into regional conflicts.

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