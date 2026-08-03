Video: Thousands Join Arbaeen Walk in Dearborn, USA, Promoting Message of Freedom and Compassion

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Thousands of Muslims gathered in Dearborn on Sunday, August 2, for the city's annual Arbaeen commemoration. The event honored the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), while highlighting the enduring message of freedom, justice, and kindness. Despite continuous rainfall, participants in the 31st Annual Dearborn Arbaeen Walk completed the 1.2-mile route from the Karbala Islamic Education Center on Warren Avenue to Ford Woods Park, demonstrating their commitment and devotion despite the weather.