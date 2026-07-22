Arbaeen central headquarters chief says procession is opportunity to spread Quranic culture

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Arbaeen Central Headquarters highlighted the importance of the annual Arbaeen procession as an opportunity to spread the Quranic culture.

Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian also said the implementation of the national Quranic plan ‘Living with Verses’ in this great event can provide the basis for millions of pilgrims to become familiar with the Quran.

He made the remarks on Monday, July 19, at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the Arbaeen Central Headquarters and the Dar-ol-Quran al-Karim Organization.

Pourjamshidian expressed appreciation for the Quranic and cultural activities carried out in the country and stated, “In recent months, we have witnessed the production of short, profound and effective content in the field of culture and the Quran, a successful example of which was shown in the cultural programs of the funeral ceremonies of the recent martyrs of our country.”

He added, “Choosing appropriate slogans, producing good content and utilizing cultural symbols in those ceremonies had a reflection beyond the borders of Iran and attracted the attention of the world. This valuable experience should also be considered in the cultural programs of Arbaeen.”

Emphasizing that Arbaeen should not be considered merely an Iranian event, he said the Islamic Republic of Iran is only a part of this great global movement, and Arbaeen cultural planning should also be done with the same perspective.

Even the selection of the Arbaeen slogan is done with the participation and consensus of cultural groups from different countries, including Iraq, Lebanon, great religious authorities, and other activists of the Resistance Front, and this indicates the transnational nature of this great movement, he said.

He again highlighted the cultural potential of the Arbaeen procession and said the Arbaeen walking route is the best opportunity for pilgrims to become more familiar with the Quran.

“… with proper planning, pilgrims can be encouraged to memorize and ponder the verses of the Quran.”

He went on to say that even memorizing a short Surah or a few verses along the walking route can have a profound impact on pilgrims' connection with the Quran, and this is entirely possible by designing incentive and cultural programs.

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