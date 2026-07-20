Crowds of pilgrims continue their journey from Basra to Karbala to commemorate Ziyarat Arbaeen (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The crowds of visitors continue their journey from the province of Basra toward the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The district of Al-Midain in Basra Governorate witnessed the passage of large numbers of visitors on their spiritual journey on foot toward the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The service processions and the local residents in the district provided various services to the visitors, including rest areas, meals and drinks, and the provision of chilled water and juices to alleviate the impact of the rising temperatures.

The walk of the visitors begins from the Ras al-Bisha area in the far south of Iraq, covering hundreds of kilometers to reach the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), in a scene that embodies the values of loyalty, sincerity, and connection to the path of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues its preparations to welcome visitors through the main routes leading to the city of Karbala, by implementing comprehensive service and organizational plans. These plans include providing food and drink, rest and accommodation areas, medical and guidance services, in addition to preparing various logistical requirements to ensure the comfort of the visitors and the smooth performance of the Ziyarat rituals.



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