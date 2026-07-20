Islamic Resistance in Iraq vows to strike US bases if Washington ups anti-Iran ante

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it will target all American military installations and critical facilities across West Asia in case the United States ramps up its offensives and acts of aggression against neighboring Iran.

The umbrella group of Iraqi anti-terror fighters announced in a statement late on Sunday that it is strongly committed to solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and retaliatory strikes should Washington decide to up the ante against Tehran.

The resistance coalition emphasized it will forcefully and precisely target all American interests and military bases in Iraq and across the region in any future anti-Iran scenario.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq also stressed that its fighters have not carried out any military operations against American interests in Iraq or elsewhere in the region over the past few days.

The development comes at a time when renewed US strikes on Iran targeting civilian sites and infrastructure have entered a second week.

In response to the American war crimes, which have killed dozens of innocent people, Iranian armed forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across the region.

The escalation came after the United States violated the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding of June 17 by attempting unauthorized naval movements through the Strait of Hormuz, with the Iranian Navy intercepting the vessels to enforce the agreement.

Earlier on Sunday, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi warned that any further US aggression against Iran would draw a “decisive and devastating response” from the country’s Armed Forces.

He reaffirmed the Iranian military’s allegiance to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, underscoring that Iran would impose costs on Washington greater than those incurred during the previous two rounds of US-Israeli aggression.

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