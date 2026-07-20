IRGC: US radar system, facilities at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem base targeted

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has targeted a US early-warning radar system and several military facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait during the latest wave of its operation in response to the United States’ aggression against Iran.

In a statement addressed to the people of Kuwait and released on Monday, the IRGC said an American early-warning radar system was “completely destroyed” in a drone strike.

It also said that a warehouse storing aviation equipment and spare parts, as well as an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali Al Salem Air Base, were hit in a separate attack, setting several drones ablaze.

The statement urged the Kuwaiti people not to allow their country’s territory to be used as a base for military operations that have been killing and continue to kill Muslims in Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Palestine.

“140 days ago, the US child-killing army launched a war against us using these very bases. The war began with the massacre of 168 schoolchildren at a school in Minab and the assassination of the most prominent religious scholar of the present era, Martyred Imam Khamenei,” the statement read.

“Kuwaiti territory must not serve as a safe haven for a terrorist army that has attacked at least 10 Muslim countries over the past decades and killed millions of Muslims,” the statement further said, adding that the US military is regarded as an aggressor under the rulings of religious scholars from all Islamic schools of thought.

Addressing the people of Kuwait, the IRGC said, “We expect you to fulfill your religious duty and restore the dignity of the Islamic lands,” urging them not to allow their country’s soil to be used as a launching pad for aggression and the killing of Muslims.

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