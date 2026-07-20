IRGC announces surprise strike on US special operations command center in Syria's Al-Tanf region

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced a surprise retaliatory strike on the US special operations command center in the Al-Tanf region of Syria, sending a clear message to the child-killing American regime.

The IRGC’s statement, issued on Monday morning, stated that the heroic and insightful people of Iran have once again demonstrated their unwavering resolve against American aggression.

The statement details how the brave fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force carried out the 11th wave of “Operation Nasr 2,” launched under the blessed slogan “Ya Aba Abdillah al-Husayn (peace be upon him)” and dedicated to the oppressed martyred soldiers of Bampour in Iranshahr.

It said that the surprise attack successfully destroyed an enemy radar system and several special operations helicopters at the US command center in the Tanf region of Syria.

In direct retaliation for the blood of the Iranian soldiers martyred the previous night in Iranshahr, a large number of criminal American forces were sent to hell, the statement added.

Iran’s armed forces have shown growing capability and determination to defend the homeland and respond to any act of aggression or terrorism by the United States and its proxies in the region.

The IRGC emphasized that such strikes are legitimate responses to the repeated crimes and provocations of the American regime, which continues to shed the blood of innocent people and support Zionist and terrorist elements.

The IRGC communiqué further stressed Iran’s firm control over the Strait of Hormuz. It declared that complete control of this strategic waterway remains firmly in the hands of the brave IRGC fighters.

As long as the United States continues its mischief, aggression, and hostile actions, not a single drop of oil or gas will be exported from the region through this vital passage.

The IRGC’s announcement comes amid ongoing tensions caused by American meddling and support for anti-Iranian elements. It serves as a powerful reminder that Iran and its revolutionary forces will never tolerate attacks on their soldiers or sovereignty and will respond with strength and precision.

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