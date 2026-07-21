IRGC intercepts, destroys hostile cruise missile in southern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that an American hostile cruise missile has been tracked and destroyed over Rudbar‑e‑Jonub, a district in the southeastern province of Kerman.

In a statement issued late on Monday, IRGC said that the missile was intercepted the night before by its new air‑defense system operating under the country’s integrated air‑defense network.

Also earlier on Monday, IRGC announced that an MQ‑9 drone was tracked and downed over Eslamabad‑e Gharb in western Iran.

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