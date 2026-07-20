IRGC praises Jordanians for coop. in targeting US forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has commended the cooperation of the people and military forces of Jordan in revealing the location of the US forces in this country.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department issued a statement early Monday, thanking Jordanian people and troops that helped the precise targeting of US assets in bases in Jordan.

“Honorable people and (troops) of Jordan, thank you for your sincere cooperation and accurate information that led to the accurate targeting of (US forces) by the warriors of Islam and the destruction of 20 shelters where the child-killing American army forces were stationed in the Al-Azraq (air base) and the killing of dozens of American terrorist forces,” the statement said.

It noted that in the 21st wave of Operation Nasr-2 (Victory02), dedicated to the martyred girls of the Third Imposed War on Iran, “with your help, the fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force targeted the large C17 transport planes and P8 command and control planes of the invading American army at Aqaba Airport with ballistic missiles and caused heavy damage to a number of them.”

The statement added, “The aggressive American military forces, who have attacked more than ten Islamic countries in the past few decades and killed millions of Muslims, and is the main supporter of the child-murdering Zionist regime in the massive massacre of the people of Gaza and the destruction of the West Bank, (deserve to be killed) from a religious perspective, and every Muslim, wherever they can, must kill these savage murderers.”

It went on to say, “Thank you again for your efforts and cooperation, which by fulfilling your religious duty, pave the way for the liberation of Holy al-Quds.”

For over a week, the terrorist US military has conducted waves of destructive aerial assaults on Iran and reinstated a blockade of Iranian ports in flagrant violation of a war-termination deal. It has committed war crimes by deliberately targeting civilian facilities and killing dozens of people.

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